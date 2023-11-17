Video: Girl, 13, breaks world record for underwater magic tricks

A 13-year-old girl has surprised the entire world by setting a unique global record of combining scuba diving and performing 38 magic tricks while underwater.

Avery Emerson Fisher, 13, exhibited unique skills of scuba diving and magic tricks and broke a Guinness World Record for doing 38 tricks in 3 minutes while underwater.

She donned her scuba gear and went into the tunnel tank at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco.

Fisher was recorded performing 38 magic tricks in three minutes while submerged, breaking the record of 20 tricks set by British magician Martin Rees in 2020.

Her attempt took place inside the tunnel aquarium, where temperatures were as low as 58 °F (14 °C) and schools of fish swam around her.

Fisher holds 12 scuba diving certificates and has been on more than 30 ocean dives. She said she hopes her Guinness World Record will raise awareness of ocean conservation and inspire more people to take up scuba diving.

The idea first came about during lockdown when a then-10-year-old Avery was asked by her dad Jon how she wanted to spend the quarantine.

Avery began studying and aced all her online exams. She started training and earned her open water diver certificate during the summer and has since earned a further 12 certificates and gone on more than 30 ocean dives.

Footage of her attempt was then reviewed by a Guinness World Records Adjudicator and a pair of expert witnesses who confirmed she had successfully executed 38 illusions, according to Guinness World Record website.

She had prepared a total of 50 tricks.

Avery felt so at home in the tank when she was there – despite the cold – that she named the fish swimming around her during her practice sessions, including one she dubbed Zeeto who seemed keen to join in as much as possible.

The Mark Day School pupil trained for months for her record attempt, testing her underwater magic skills in many different bodies of water, and even earning a Scuba Magician certificate from Chef Anton, the creator of Scuba Magician, a PADI Distinctive Speciality.

Chef Anton, whose real name is Anton Riniti, said Avery became the world’s youngest Scuba Magician when he certified her at just 12 years old.