WATCH: This pedestrian bridge in Ontario earns Guinness World Record

Canada saw a new Guinness World Record set for the longest enclosed pedestrian bridge in Ontario city.

The bridge, constructed by Metrolinx on top of Highway 401, has a total length of 820-feet. It was declared a record after verification by Guinness.

A foreign news agency reported that the structure connects Pickering Go Train station to Pickering Town Center and spreads to 14 lanes of Highway 40, six railway tracks, and a whole city road.

The company’s spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins claims that the construction got completed back in September 2018. They sent an application to get its name registered in the Guinness World Record last year.

Read More: Ahsan Qayyum speaks on setting Guinness World Record for smallest vacuum

But, the process took more than a year to finish.

“We knew we had something special and we couldn’t find another one around the world that was the same length and that made us think we should see if it’s the longest, and sure enough, it is,” she said in an interview.

WATCH: Lego’s colosseum set breaks Guinness World Record

The bridge has made life easier for the people. However, a Chinese bridge came under severe criticism by the international media.

Named ‘The Ruyi Glass Bridge’. The structure is 140 meters above the surface. It looks as if it is bent.

Its construction got completed in 2017 and became open for public last year. It has become a popular attraction spot for locals and tourists alike.