VIDEO: Jacobabad village set on fire after couple’s court marriage

In a brutal act of revenge, over 150 homes in Jacobabad village were set on fire after couple’s court marriage, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing police.

According to details, police stated that armed individuals attacked the village of Muhammad Siddique Arain in Jacobabad’s Tehsil Thul, and set dozens of homes ablaze.

The woman involved in the marriage dispute said she is an adult and entered into a court marriage of her own free will.

ARY News has also acquired the video of the confrontation. 32 people have been named in the incident.

Video discretion is advised: Disturbing footage

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Reports indicate that violence erupted after a video of the marriage went viral on social media. Around 400 armed men allegedly attacked the village and burned more than 150 houses.

Police said that Sidra Channa and Muhammad Hassan Buriro had left their homes on 4 May and solemnised their marriage in Hyderabad on 5 May.

Following the circulation of the wedding video online, armed men allegedly torched more than 100 homes belonging to Muhammad Hassan Buriro’s family.

Police have registered two separate cases regarding the incident — one related to the alleged abduction of the girl, and the other concerning the arson attack on the village. One suspect has been arrested, while others are said to have fled.

Couple’s Statement

Sidra Channa, who entered into the love marriage, stated that she is an adult and married of her own choice.

Muhammad Hassan Burriro said that his village had been burned down and that his life was also under threat, appealing to authorities to provide protection.

Sindh government takes notice

Sindh government spokesperson Saadia Javed said that after the girl went missing, her family had filed a kidnapping case. However, the woman later stated that she had not been abducted but had married by choice.

The spokesperson added that police arrived at the scene when the suspects went to set houses on fire and arrested five individuals. However, the suspects later obtained pre-arrest bail, preventing police from taking them into custody.

She further stated that the matter is now before the court, while Murad Ali Shah has also taken notice of the incident. The government has assured immediate assistance for the affected families.