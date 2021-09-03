Friday, September 3, 2021
Viral video: Jarvo 69 becomes bowler in fourth England-India Test

Indian cricket fan Daniel Jarvis, aka Jarvo 69, made his presence felt once again during the Test series between England and India.

The interruption took place during the second day of the fourth Test at The Oval.

Umesh Yadav was about to bowl when Jarvo sped past him and threw the ball, before crashing into English batsman Jonny Bairstow at the non-striker’s end.

The recent incident left social media divided. Some users find it amusing while it left a sour taste in people’s mouths.

It is not the first time, Jarvo has interrupted the game.

The English citizen had breached the security and entered the pitch donning the Indian jersey, pretending to be an Indian player during the second Test match in Lord’s.

Jarvo was then banned for life from watching a cricket match in Headingley, where he entered the ground as a batsman during the third Test between India and England.

Yorkshire Cricket Club’s spokesperson had confirmed that a lifetime ban and financial penalty were imposed on Jarvo for violating security measures.

The English national, in an interview with CricTracker, had said that he will probably support India if it plays a world cup final against England before calling himself an Indian.

