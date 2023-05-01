VIDEO: Karachi man miraculously survives assassination attempt

A Karachi man miraculously survived an assassination attempt as the bullet was stuck in the pistol of the killer in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, a target killer can be seen chasing a political worker in Rashidabad area of Baldia Town, Karachi.

The target killer placed a pistol on the head of a man named Naeem and pressed the trigger but the bullet was not fired and it stuck up in the chamber of the pistol.

In the later part of the video, the target killer can be seen running away on a motorcycle parked in the area after failing to complete the task.

Sources said that the citizen who was being targeted joined another political party by leaving an earlier one a few days back.

