VIDEO: Karachi man stealing car battery caught red-handed

KARACHI: Citizens on Tuesday caught a man red-handed while stealing a battery of a car in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, ARY News reported.

As per details, a battery thief fell into the hands of the public, while he was stealing a car’s battery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-1.

The and citizens beat him up and removed his brigand, and then handed him over to the police.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, residents can be seen beating the battery thief after he was nabbed red-handed.

According to the footage, two thieves came on a motorcycle, one of the thieves started to open the bonnet of a vehicle to take out the battery, but he started running after seeing young men rushing towards him from the house.

Read more: Citizens nab, torture dacoit in Karachi

The boys can be seen going after the thief and managing to catch him. Meanwhile, the motorcycle-riding partner of the battery thief left him and escaped.

The thief was severely beaten up by the angry mob and later was handed over to the police.

Earlier, citizens arrested a man for stealing batteries from parked motorbikes at II Chundrigar Road.

Comments