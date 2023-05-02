VIDEO: Karachi youngsters robbed at gunpoint outside home

KARACHI: Despite the presence of security guard, two youths has been robbed at gunpoint outside home in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A CCTV video of the incident was emerged on social media showing three young men on a motorcycle stopped outside their home near North Karachi Sector 11-B when two unidentified armed men approached them from behind and held two out of three youngsters at gunpoint while the remaining one managed to escape the robbery.

Despite the presence of a security guard on the street, the robbers managed to escape from the scene.

Comments