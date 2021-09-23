VIDEO: Lebanese singer faints during performance

The video of Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi fainting during her performance on the opening day of Jordan’s Jerash Festival made rounds on social media.

The viral video shows the Lebanese artist losing her balance. The fans expressed their concern as the situation unfolded. The clip then shows the band members saving her from falling down. She was taken backstage.

According to a foreign media report, Majida El Roumi faced a sudden loss of sugar that caused her to collapse.

Read More: Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert

Majida El Roumi returned to complete her act and issued a heartfelt apology to the audience.\

During the festival Majda Al Roumi felt dizzy and passed out for 10 minutes-however she continued the event after that. Here’s a video for the incident pic.twitter.com/MCPS928I5a — Bara’ براء (@NetflixAndHell) September 22, 2021

The performance had kicked off the 35th edition of the Jerash Festival. The event saw its return following its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The entry will be allowed only to those who show proof they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Read More: 5000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests

The first event was held in 1981. Since then, millions of arts and music lovers attend the festival each year.

The festival will come to a close on October 2.

Majida El Roumi had shared a picture of her practising with an orchestra.

The soprano singer had released 14 albums to date. She is serving as the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and has been honoured with different laurels by various countries.