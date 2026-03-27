VIDEO: Man arrested for breaking ATM with a stone in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspect attempting to break Automated Teller Machine (ATM) with a stone to get cash has been arrested in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, police in the Gulbahar area of Karachi foiled an unusual attempt at a major theft and apprehended the suspect on the spot while he was trying to break into the ATM using a stone.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Dr Imran, stated that the suspect had entered a private bank branch and attempted to destroy the ATM machine. Using only a stone, he caused significant damage to the screen, cash drawers, and other sensitive components.

However, before the suspect could reach the cash tray, police acted swiftly and arrested him at the scene. Dr Imran added that a formal case has been registered against the suspect on the complaint of the bank staff.

During initial interrogation, startling revelations emerged about the suspect, who has previously been arrested and imprisoned in multiple motorcycle theft cases.

Authorities said that the suspect’s prior criminal record is being obtained to trace any additional offences, while he has been handed over to the relevant investigating officer for further legal proceedings.