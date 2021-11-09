VIDEO: Man outplays Turkish ice cream trickery

A video of a man showing getting his Turkish ice cream without falling for the vendor’s trick has gone viral on social media.
Buying a cone of Turkish ice cream has not been an easy task. Ask any person who tried buying a scoop and instead ended up groping at an empty cone as the vendor teases them with a dollop of the chewy ice cream.
However, a man seems to have found the perfect hack to get his scoop without falling for the vendor’s trickery.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man is seen grabbing a large scoop of the ice cream, which is offered as part of the act and running away with it.
