VIDEO: Man wearing police uniform caught collecting garbage

HYDERABAD: In a rare incident, a man in Hyderabad was caught on camera collecting trash from streets while wearing a police uniform, ARY News reported.

In the video, the man can be seen wearing a police uniform and roaming around to collect trash. The man, named Ali, was caught after a video of him went viral.

When asked why he donned the outfit, Ali said he found it in the garbage and believed ‘it looks nice on me’. The police have arrested Ali and are conducting more investigations.

Earlier on November 1, a traffic police personnel was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe from a citizen at Karachi’s Surjani Chowrangi.

Read More: Karachi traffic cop caught on camera taking bribe

The traffic policeman was supposed to issue a challan (fine) against the citizen for not wearing a helmet and improper number plate. Instead, the citizen paid Rs. 200 to avoid the Rs. 1,500 fine and filmed the incident.

In the video, the traffic police personnel can be seen receiving the money from the citizens instead of issuing the challan.