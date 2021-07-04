Video: Marriyum Aurangzeb spotted at Malam Jabba zipline ahead of PDM’s Swat rally

SWAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has been spotted enjoying a ride at the Malam Jabba zipline hours before the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Swat, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

The video of the PML-N spokesperson was shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Kamran Bangash from their Twitter handles.

Fawad Chaudhry in his message hoped that the PML-N leadership would have enjoyed the recreational facilities in Swat and said that any citizen even the opponents get benefits from the measures of a performing government.

امید ہے نون لیگ کی لیڈرشپ سوات میں اچھی تفریحی سہولتوں سے خوب لطف اندوز ہوئ ہو گی، ایک اچھی حکومت کے ثمرات سے ہر شہری فائدہ اٹھاتا ہے چاہے وہ حکومت کا مخالف ہی کیوں نہ ہو، محمود خان لالہ سے کہا ہے ان مہمانوں کا خیال بھی رکھیں لیکن ان پر نظر بھی رکھیں https://t.co/ZjLK4BDxMf — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 4, 2021



“I have asked [CM KP] Mahmood Khan to offer their hospitality besides also keeping an eye on the opposition leaders,” he said.

Moreover, Kamran Bangash while sharing the video said that Marriyum Aurangzeb who visited Swat for PDM public gathering enjoyed the ride at Malam Jabba zipline.

PDMجلسہ کےلئے آئی ہوئی مریم اورنگزیب نےسوات میں خیبرپختونخواحکومت کی لگائی ہوئی زِپ لائن کوخوب انجوائےکیا۔ہم مہمان نوازوں کی دھرتی اورسیاحوں کی جنت میں خیبرپختونخواحکومت کی بہترین سہولیات کی فراہمی سےمحظوظ سیرسپاٹوں میں مگن ابوبچاؤتحریک والوں کےکارکن گراؤنڈ میں منتظر ہیں pic.twitter.com/pg60w3DpMy — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) July 4, 2021



He took a jibe at the PML-N leader saying that she is enjoying the facilities provided by the incumbent KP government while their activists wait for them on the ground.