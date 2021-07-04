Sunday, July 4, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Video: Marriyum Aurangzeb spotted at Malam Jabba zipline ahead of PDM’s Swat rally

test

SWAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has been spotted enjoying a ride at the Malam Jabba zipline hours before the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Swat, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

The video of the PML-N spokesperson was shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Kamran Bangash from their Twitter handles.

Fawad Chaudhry in his message hoped that the PML-N leadership would have enjoyed the recreational facilities in Swat and said that any citizen even the opponents get benefits from the measures of a performing government.


“I have asked [CM KP] Mahmood Khan to offer their hospitality besides also keeping an eye on the opposition leaders,” he said.

Moreover, Kamran Bangash while sharing the video said that Marriyum Aurangzeb who visited Swat for PDM public gathering enjoyed the ride at Malam Jabba zipline.


He took a jibe at the PML-N leader saying that she is enjoying the facilities provided by the incumbent KP government while their activists wait for them on the ground.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.