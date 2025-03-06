VIDEO: CM Maryam Nawaz dismisses MS Mayo Hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz removed the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Mayo Hospital from his position following a series of complaints from patients during her surprise visit.

During her visit, patients and their attendants voiced numerous grievances, prompting the CM Maryam Nawaz’s stern reprimand of the hospital administration.

Expressing her anger, the Punjab chief minister questioned the MS’s competence, stating, “You don’t even know what’s happening with the patients. Who appointed you here? Be grateful I’m not having you arrested.”

Maryam Nawaz criticized the hospital’s poor condition, emphasizing that “people come here with hope for treatment, but the administration is completely unaware of what’s happening inside the wards.”

She vowed that those responsible for such negligence would understand its impact only if their own loved ones faced similar hardships.

Patients informed the CM about the unavailability of essential medical supplies such as syringes and cannulas. She was further enraged upon learning that insects had been found in the cardiology ward.

Maryam Nawaz directed immediate payment of medical dues and ensured a 100% supply of medicines. Additionally, she instructed the Health Secretary to identify and take action against the responsible officials.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also addressed the grievances of a couple from Sindh and ordered their immediate resolution. She consoled a woman from Gujranwala seeking treatment and assured urgent measures for a kidney transplant for a young patient.

Furthermore, she demanded a comprehensive plan for the renovation and repair of Mayo Hospital.