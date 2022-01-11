Video of MNA Sadaqat Abbasi giving Rs500 to volunteers in Murree goes viral

MURREE: Video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi giving Rs500 to the volunteers distributing water in Murree has gone viral on social media.

In a video, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi can be seen taking out Rs500 from his pocket and giving it to the group of 8 to 10 volunteers in Bansra Gali, Murree.

The video has gone viral on social media and the PTI lawmaker is being criticised over the provision of Rs500 to the 8 to 10 volunteers and asking them to share it equally.

Meanwhile, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said the video being shared on social media is of Sunday when he was returning to GT Road from Murree. Abbasi said he gave away Rs500 to the volunteers as appreciation who offered him a bottle of water on the roadside.

پوری وڈیو/ اصل کہانی اتوارکوریسکیو ختم ہونےپرمری سے براستہ GTروڈ واپس آرہےتھے۔ان لوگوں نے پانی کی بوتل دی میں نے انکی پزیرائی کیلئے 500 دئےوہ لے نہیں رہےتھےکہ میں یہ نہ سمجھوں کہ وہ مددکےنام پر پانی بیچ رہےہیں اس پر میں نےکہااس سےکچھ اورلوگوں کو پانی پلادینا۔ باقی سوشل میڈیا نے؟ https://t.co/A37OwiJcrK — Sadaqat Ali Abbasi (@Sadaqat_Ali) January 11, 2022

