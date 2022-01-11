Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Video of MNA Sadaqat Abbasi giving Rs500 to volunteers in Murree goes viral

test

MURREE: Video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi giving Rs500 to the volunteers distributing water in Murree has gone viral on social media.

In a video, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi can be seen taking out Rs500 from his pocket and giving it to the group of 8 to 10 volunteers in Bansra Gali, Murree.

The video has gone viral on social media and the PTI lawmaker is being criticised over the provision of Rs500 to the 8 to 10 volunteers and asking them to share it equally.

Meanwhile, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said the video being shared on social media is of Sunday when he was returning to GT Road from Murree. Abbasi said he gave away Rs500 to the volunteers as appreciation who offered him a bottle of water on the roadside.

Comments

comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.