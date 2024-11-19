CCTV footage: Motorcyclist tries to snatch valuables from woman in Karachi

KARACHI: A CCTV footage released by police on Tuesday revealed a motorcyclist attempting to loot a woman at gunpoint in the Korangi Rafah-e-Aam area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the information, this incident occurred yesterday (November 18), when a woman was returning home from school.

The CCTV footage shows a street criminal on motorcycle aiming to rob a woman on her way home on the street at gunpoint, but as the woman screamed, the motorcyclist concealed his weapon and fled the scene.

Area residents, while commenting on the incident, lamented the rise of street crime in the neighborhood and urged the police to enhance patrolling in the area.

It is pertinent to note here that, last year, two harassment cases were reported in Karachi as two men on a motorcycle allegedly molested two women in Korangi and Joharabad area.

CCTV footage of both incidents surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among the citizens over the rising incidents of harassment in the city.

Karachi has witnessed a staggering surge in street crime this year, with over 44,000 incidents reported in just the first seven months of the year 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the data released by the local police of Karachi, the majority of the crimes involved the theft of motorcycles in the metropolis.

In the span of the first seven months of the current year, more than 31,000 motorcycles were either stolen or snatched from their owners, making them the most common target in these street crime incidents, while, over 11,800 mobile phones were snatched from citizens.