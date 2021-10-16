Video: Narrow escape for biker squeezing between heavy trucks

An impatient biker had a close call after he tried to squeeze between two heavy trucks.

The harrowing moment was caught on the motorcyclist’s helmet camera.

Footage shows the rider narrowly escaping being crushed under one of the two vehicles as they start moving while he is still wedged between them.

The biker squeezes into the space between two huge lorries. He is still between the vehicles when they suddenly creep into motion.

He slips off his bike with its wheel trapped under the truck. Luckily, the drivers quickly realise the biker is in between them as he frantically wave arms towards their rear view mirrors.

Later, a man, possibly one of the truckers, helps the motorcyclist free his bike from under the truck wheel.

