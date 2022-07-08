Video of gruesome murder inside Gujranwala mosque surfaces

GUJRANWALA: A gruesome murder was reported in Gujranwala in which a man was stabbed to death inside a mosque in the Punjab city, ARY News reported on Friday.

A video of the terrifying incident has surfaced in which a man with a knife in his hand entered the mosque where people are offering namaz. The suspect was identified as Khizer to stabbed a man namely Babar Rehman inside the mosque.

WARNING: This video below may be distressing for some viewers.

Babar Rehman was seriously injured in the knife attack as he suffered serious wounds on his neck. He was immediately shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police said that a case was registered at Wahanda police station and the suspect was arrested.

Police sources told ARY News that the motive of the murder will be ascertained after interrogating the suspect. They expressed suspicions that the deceased and the suspect have an old enmity.

