VIDEO: Three robbers killed in Karachi police encounter

KARACHI: A video of a police encounter in Karachi’s Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area that resulted in the killing of three suspects, showing a movie-style face-off between the robbers and law enforcers.

The incident occurred on Monday when four suspects, riding a motorcycle, attempted to rob a shop and engaged in indiscriminate firing to spread fear and panic.

It can be seen in the video that the suspects arrived at the scene on two motorcycles and started firing at the shop. They fired indiscriminately, causing chaos and panic in the area. The police, responding to the sound of gunfire, arrived at the scene and exchanged fire with the suspects.

The encounter resulted in the killings of three suspects, while one fled the scene. According to police officials, two of the slain suspects were identified as most-wanted criminals by the Punjab Police.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the escaped suspect. The encounter was caught on CCTV cameras, and footage of the incident is available on ARY News.

No police personnel were injured during the encounter, and the area has been secured.

After the encounter, the citizens gathered and applauded police personnel who took part in fierce face-off.

Earlier in a separate ‘police encounter’ in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarters an alleged robber identified as Munir, was killed as video of the incident was surfaced.

According to police, the killed suspect was a habitual criminal involved in various motorcycle snatching incidents.

Footage of the Karachi police encounter showed two policemen on a motorbike chasing the suspect near Parda Park in Jamshed Quarters.

The suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, can be seen surrendering before the police by throwing away his weapon upon seeing the law enforcers.

Instead of arresting the suspect, police officials opened fire, resulting in Munir’s death. The footage also showed the suspect raising his hands in surrender before being shot.