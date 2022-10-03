Video of Karachi policeman slapping public bus driver surfaces

KARACHI: A video showed a Karachi policeman losing his cool and slapping a public bus driver after stopping the vehicle on Keamari road, ARY News reported on Monday.

The video showed a cop walking to a public bus stopped on the road and suddenly he started slapping the bus driver allegedly for a minor mistake.

According to the report, there was a traffic jam outside the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office in Keamari due to the protest of the political parties. The bus driver tried to move the vehicle from another lane but the side of the bus touched the cop.

The policeman expressed outrage over the driver’s mistake and started slapping him.

The footage showed that the cop was dragging the bus driver in the presence of a group of people. The bus driver can be heard seeking pardon from the cop multiple time but the policeman did not let him go away.

After ARY News aired the footage, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho took notice of the incident and appointed an inquiry officer to scrutinise the cop. He added that departmental action will be taken against the accused cop if he is found guilty of misusing power.

