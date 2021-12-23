Video of snake chomping its tail goes viral

An old video showing snake eating itself has gone viral. ‎The video uploaded on YouTube has received over 13 million views so far.

The video was recorded by the snake owner named Rob Clark Venitox when kingsnake almost swallowed its whole body. Rob used a really odd trick which miraculously ‎worked.

In the weird video, snake could be seen eating its tail and a major portion of its body is missing. However, Venitox tries putting some hand sanitiser on its head saying that snakes do not like the taste of hand ‎sanitiser. As soon the man applied sanitiser on the snake, it could be seen spitting out its whole body that it had ‎swallowed.‎

The man mentioned that he accidentally put the sanitiser over the snake’s eyes instead of its head, that is why it ‎could be seen flinching.

“The good news is that snakes have clear scales that protect their eyes, so its eyes were ‎not affected by the hand sanitiser at all,” he explained.‎

Rob also informed that the reptile is in good health and had a meal after the incident.

As for why the snake ate itself, the man explained saying, “This kind of thing happens occasionally to ‎kingsnakes due to the fact that kingsnakes eat other snakes. Some people assume that this happened ‎due to stress, starvation or temperatures being too warm.

