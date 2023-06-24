Video of suspects abandoning girl’s body at Jinnah Hospital emerges

KARACHI: In a recent development, the images of individuals abandoning a girl’s body at Jinnah Hospital have emerged, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A CCTV footage from the Karachi’s Jinnah hospital was emerged after which the investigation authorities obtained images of the girl and boy – identified as Jibran and Sehrish – who abandoned a teenager girl’s body at the hospital and flee.

In the CCTV footage, Jibran and Sehrish can be seen arrived outside the emergency of Jinnah Hospital at 7:28 AM in a white car. The police stated that upon initial examination by doctors, it was discovered that the girl had already been dead.

Police sources have stated that further details may be revealed after the medical examination of the body. However, the police have initiated a search for the fugitives.