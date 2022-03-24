Video of truck flipping, moving ahead in Tornado stuns netizens  

A video of a truck that flipped owing to a powerful tornado and then flipped again to steady and move forward has gone viral on social media with netizens being stunned over the entire episode.

The video shot in central Texas, shows a red pick-up truck driving through a tornado getting caught in the funnel. The vehicle was seen being spun around a few times before it overturned and then flipped back upright onto its wheels.

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022



A video shot by social media user, Brian Emfinger, showed thunders and light drizzle during the 30-second clip which ended with the driver of the truck nonchalantly driving past him.

“I cannot believe they drove away like that,” Emfinger wrote sharing the now-viral video with over six million views.

In December 2021, the top US emergency management official said after massive tornadoes ravaged six states that more powerful, destructive, and deadlier storms will be the “new normal” as the effects of climate change take root.

Meteorologists and other scientists have long warned of the growing intensity of weather events like storms, fires and flooding.

“This is going to be our new normal,” Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN’s “State of the Union” as she did a round of national Sunday morning talk shows before she headed to Kentucky to assess the damage and help coordinate the federal response.

“The effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” the FEMA chief added.

Comments