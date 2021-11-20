Video: Oil tanker catches fire in Karachi’s Saddar

KARACHI: At least five people sustained burn wounds when an oil tanker caught fire at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Saddar area on Saturday.

According to firemen, the fire incident occurred at the fuel station near the Saddar parking plaza. On getting information, a fire tender arrived at the scene and put out the blaze.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The manager of the petrol pump said the driver of the oil tanker and four employees of the fuel station got wounded as a result of the fire. He said the tanker contained 24,000 litres of petrol while the station’s tank 30,000 litres.

Also Read: 600 shops affected in Saddar Cooperative Market fire: Fire Brigade

Earlier today, a fire broke out in some shanties located near Teen Hatti flyover in the port city’s Liaquatabad. Three fire tenders took part in the fighting operation and doused the blaze.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!