WATCH: People react to ‘hefty’ electricity bills in Pakistan

People across Pakistan are voicing against ‘hefty’ electricity bills, claiming that the number of units charged and the corresponding amount due is significantly higher than their actual usage.

The shock of exorbitant electricity bills has left the poor, middle class, and salaried individuals in distress, disrupting their sleep at night and peace during the day.

Not only are additional units being charged on the bills, but there are also reports of hefty bills being issued for disconnected meters.

ARY News team visited various areas of Karachi to listen to the grievances of the public and raise awareness among the concerned authorities about these issues.

A resident of Karachi reported that his electricity bill for their two-room house typically ranged between 800 to 1,200 rupees, but this month, it surged to Rs8,000. “As a salaried person, how am I supposed to pay this?” he questioned.

Another resident shared that one of their two meters had been disconnected, and its bill had been zero for years. However, when they reactivated the meter, they received a bill for Rs100,000.

Another individual expressed despair, saying, “I can’t afford to pay such hefty electricity bills anymore. Should I cover my family’s expenses or pay these bills?”

The widespread discontent underscores a growing crisis that is pushing many to the brink, demanding immediate action from the authorities to address these billing discrepancies and restore public confidence.