Video: Peshawar man arrested for wearing scary mask

PESHAWAR: Police have taken into custody a man for scaring citizens by wearing a costume mask.
The Yakatoot police received complaints about a motorcyclist riding around the streets with a scary mask to frighten pedestrians.
Acting on the complaints, the police traced and apprehended the man.
A Twitter user shared a short clip of the man wearing the scary mask following his arrest.
Earlier this year, the police had arrested a man for scaring citizens by wearing a weird mask on New Year’s Eve in Peshawar.
Read More: POLICE ARREST MAN FOR SCARING CITIZENS WITH WEIRD FACEMASK