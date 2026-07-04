Video: Plaintiff throws female lawyer to the ground in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A female lawyer was assaulted by a plaintiff inside the Judicial Complex in Peshawar, with CCTV footage of the incident surfacing on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Madiha Parvaiz, while the suspect was identified as Abdul Sadiq.

According to the footage, Sadiq confronted the lawyer outside a courtroom and forcefully threw her to the ground, causing injuries.

Police registered a case against Abdul Sadiq after an inquiry by the District Public Prosecutor and initiated legal proceedings.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on June 23 during the hearing of a civil case.

Abdul Sadiq had filed a civil case against Madiha Parvaiz.

Madiha told police that she had filed a review petition in the case when Sadiq began verbally abusing her even inside the courtroom.

The presiding judge reportedly ordered the plaintiff to leave the courtroom following the disruption.

However, shortly after the hearing, when the lawyer stepped outside the courtroom, Sadiq attacked her and threw her to the ground, injuring her.

The victim said Abdul Sadiq is the opposing party in the civil case and alleged that the assault occurred in retaliation for filing the review petition.

Police said an investigation is underway after registering a case on the complaint of the female lawyer.

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