Video: Police Officer slaps youth during document check

ISLAMABAD: A police officer in Islamabad has been suspended after a video appearing to show him slapping a young man during a roadside stop in the New Blue Area went viral on social media.

The footage, obtained by ARY News, shows the police personnel stopping three young men and asking them to produce documents.

After one of the men hands over the documents, the police officer is seen in the video slapping him on the face before leaving the scene.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Suleman Zafar had taken notice of the incident and ordered the officer’s suspension.

In a statement, he said that inappropriate behavior by police personnel towards citizens would not be tolerated.