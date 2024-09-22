VIDEO: Rare eagle worth Rs 100 million recovered in Punjab

LAHORE: The wildlife department of Punjab government has recovered a rare species of eagle in the Taunsa area, valued at over Rs100 million in the international market, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The wildlife department conducted an operation during the ongoing crackdown against the illegal trade and smuggling of rare wild animals and birds in the province.

According to the spokesman of the wildlife department, after receiving a tip, wildlife protection department and the police carried out a joint operation and recovered the rare species of eagle.

The suspect involved in the illegal sale of rare animals and birds abroad has also been arrested.

The authorities confirmed that the rare eagle is physically health and is worth more than $36,000 in global market.

On the other hand, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb lauded the department on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab and directed to release the eagle into the wild after mounting a tracker to monitor its movement, emphasizing the importance of birds in maintaining ecological balance.

She also noted that several rare animals and birds have been recovered and transferred to zoos, with many receiving treatment that saved their lives.