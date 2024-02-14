Watch: Rare ‘Gharial’ crocodile spotted in Sutlej River

LAHORE: In a shocking video that made rounds on social media, a rare ‘Gharial’ crocodile was spotted in Sutlej River Punjab Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, a resident of the area spotted the crocodile near the river Sutlej and recorded the video.

Wildlife experts said that the Gharial Crocodile has gone extinct and the safety of this species is under severe threat hence awareness is needed in the local community to ensure the safety of this extinct species.

The spokesperson said that the Gharial Crocodile was spotted for the second time in this area which is a sign of hope as the illegal hunting and lack of food had resulted in the extinction of this species.

It is important to mention here that half of the one million animal and plant species on Earth facing extinction are insects, and their disappearance could be catastrophic for humankind, scientists have said in a “warning to humanity”.

“The current insect extinction crisis is deeply worrying,” said Pedro Cardoso, a biologist at the Finnish Museum of Natural History and lead author of a review study published Monday.

“Yet, what we know is only the tip of the iceberg,” he told AFP.

The disappearance of bugs that fly, crawl, burrow, jump and walk on water is part of a gathering mass extinction event, only the sixth in the last half-billion years.

The last one was 66 million years ago, when an errant space rock wiped out land-based dinosaurs and most other life forms.