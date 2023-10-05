32.9 C
Remote-controlled electricity theft uncovered in Pakistan

For the first time in Pakistan’s history remote-controlled electricity theft has been exposed in Punjab, ARY News reported.

As the world is welcoming the latest technologies with every passing day, electricity pilfers have also adopted modern techniques for power stealing to remain safe from the concerned authorities.

As per details, the scandal involving billions of rupees worth of electricity theft was uncovered in Punjab’s  Industrial area, leaving Water And Power Development Authority’s (WADA) technical staff astonished.

Talking to ARY News team, WAPDA officials stated that it is the first time they have seen such type of electricity theft in the MDI meters, which are usually considered as safe and cannot be manipulated.

The electricity was being stolen by an industrial unit by using remote control.

It may be noted that the caretaker government has launched a crackdown on power thieves across the country to minimize the losses in the power sector to ease circular debt.

