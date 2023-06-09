VIDEO: Robbers snatch bike in Karachi at gunpoint

KARACHI: A CCTV footage has surfaced, revealing a distressing incident where two armed robbers snatched a motorcycle from a citizen in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the incident was reported from Karachi’s Nazimabad area where two street criminals snatched a bike gun point and swift escape from the scene.

The footage shows the armed robbers on a bike overtake the citizen, forced him to stop. The Suzuki driver passing through the street also stopped when he witnessed the incident. The citizens passing by thought it was an accident and approached the victim, at that moment the accused waved a pistol.

The two motorcycle-riding criminals completed the robbery in barely 15 seconds and fled the scene. The footage reveals that the culprits had been tracking the citizen before the incident.

In the video, it can be seen that one of the robbers was wearing a helmet to conceal his identity. However, after the robbery, both robbers escaped on a different directions.