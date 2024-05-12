29.9 C
WATCH: Robbers snatch valuables from woman in Karachi

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of the robbery incident came to light, showing the ruthless robbers snatching valuables from the woman in the broad day light in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The footage was emerged from Karachi’s Shadman Town area, in which a man and woman can be seen reached outside their house, unaware of the robbers behind them and became the victim of the robbery.

WATCH HERE:

In the video, the woman can be seen resisting the robbery attempt but the accused managed to escape after snatching the valuables from the lady.

