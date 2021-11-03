VIDEO: Running cow knocks down motorcyclist 

A running cow knocked down a motorcyclist in Brazil in a bizarre road accident video that has gone viral on social media.

A short clip shared on YouTube by ViralHog shows a bizarre accident that involves a motorcyclist and a cow. The video was shot from a car parked at the side of an empty road, showing a man walking on the footpath. But suddenly, a raging cow comes out of a vacant plot and runs onto the adjoining street.

While the pedestrian manages to move out of the way, the cow knocks over an incoming motorist speeding on the road. The motorist is knocked over immediately, while the cow turns away and moves in a different direction.

Though the collision seemed hard and nasty but luckily didn’t cause any serious injuries to the biker or the animal. The description on YouTube states that the incident occurred in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on October 27.

Since being shared, it has garnered over 64,000 views and hundreds of comments from YouTubers. Some said the biker was lucky to have escaped with no serious injuries.

