VIDEO: Shahrukh Khan wishes Eid Mubarak to fans outside Mannat

Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans Eid Mubarak by showing up from the Mannat balcony.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gathered around his Mumbai house Manat to get a glimpse of their loved star. As a tradition, people wait for the moon on Eid, but SRK’s fans wait out of love to see him at the festival.

In a video Shah Rukh Khan can be seen on the balcony of his Mumbai’s house Mannat so that every fan of his could see him.

Spotted in a white plain tee paired with black jeans, white shoes, and sunglasses, Shah Rukh dished out style goals when he greeted his fans.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently starred in film Pathaan that turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. He is currenlty busy shooting for Jawan.

