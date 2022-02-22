Video: SHO, female cop suspended over birthday party in office

LAHORE: The station house officer (SHO) of Faisal Town, Lahore and a female cop were removed from the post after the video of the duo celebrating a birthday party with colleagues at police station went viral on social media, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Lahore DIG operations on Tuesday suspended SHO Faisal Town Yasir Cheema and female sub-inspector Mehwish from duty for celebrating a birthday party and covering a CCTV camera installed inside the Faisal Town police station.

In a viral video, available with ARY News, it can be seen that the unidentified man putting a piece of cloth on a CCTV camera in order to hide festivities.

In a similar incident reported in 2019, a female cop in Pakpattan city of Punjab had been removed from duty after her video of dancing while on duty invited immense wrath.

Read: ‘I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH POLICE DEPARTMENT’: ACTOR IN VIRAL DANCE VIDEO COMES FORWARD

The video showed constable Sana Tanveer dancing to a Bollywood song in uniform during duty hours.

After the video was uploaded on social media in November 2019, it had seen both Sana and the lady cop recording the clip being removed from duty.

Comments