Video: Shoaib Akhtar’s lookalike from Oman goes viral

A video of Omanian fast bowler namely Muhammad Imran has gone viral on social media who looks alike former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar aka Rawalpindi Express.

A lookalike of Shoaib Akhtar one of the most dangerous fast bowlers has recently surfaced on social media and belongs to the Omanian cricket team.

The former Pakistani speedster Akhtar aka Rawalpindi Express was enough to terrorise the batters of opponent teams with his pace, fierce bouncers and toe-crushing yorkers of his time.

The 34-year-old Oman pacer Muhammad Imran is currently playing for a domestic club, Oman White.

Oman’s Speedster Mohamed Imran looks exactly like Shoaib Akthar in his early days. Even the bowling action looks very similar. All the best for him. @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/wZ8nPQcFmV — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 6, 2023

The viral video of Muhammad Imran was from an old Oman D20 League match between Azaiba XI and Bousher Busters. Imran’s appearance reminds early days of Shoaib Akhtar with a similar hairstyle and bowling action.

In the viral video, Imran delivered a vicious bouncer to the batter. The video was posted on X (former Twitter) by Nibraz Ramzan and has garnered 376.2k views.

According to statistics, the Omanian pacer has so far played 15 ODIs, five T20s and six T10 matches in domestic cricket. He has collected 15 wickets in ODIs, 5 in T20 and 6 in T10 matches.

Shoaib Akhtar retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup. He made his international debut in 1997 and took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, 247 in 163 ODIs and 19 wickets in 15 T20Is.