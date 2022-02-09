Video showing children playing pool on brick table goes viral

A video of children playing pool on a makeshift table made out of bricks has gone viral with netizens finding the secret of remaining happy in life through the video.

The video which was shared by Ankur Lahoty on Twitter, showed children taking their turns during a pool game played on a makeshift table made out of bricks rather than a usual pool table.

“Happiest people don’t have the best of everything, they make the best of everything,” the user shared the video with an inspiring caption.

Happiest people don’t have the best of everything, they make the best of everything 🙂 pic.twitter.com/1cLeR7Fw1F — Ankur Lahoty, IIS (@Ankur_IIS) January 22, 2022



It shows one of the children has a wooden stick in his hand which he uses to hit blue and white balls on the brick surface.

The video since being shared has garnered immense praise on Twitter with netizens saying that making the best of what you have can give you immense joy and even spread cheer.

