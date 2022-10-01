Video showing foiled kidnapping bid of pump’s owner goes viral

A ‘kidnapping’ attempt of a petrol pump owner was captured on camera, showing how timely response from the guards and other staff foiled the bid.

The incident occurred in India’s Uttar Pradesh where four people came to a petrol pump in an SUV and tried to abduct its owner.

A video circulating on Twitter shows that the accused, after refuelling the vehicle, starts arguing with the petrol pump owner. Two other men come in and ask the fourth to join. The four men try to pull the owner into their black SUV but he tries to run away.

However, the security guard, staff members, and customers timely intervened to rescue him.

The four accused managed to flee despite facing strong resistance, police said. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused.

Video: Four people Try to Kidnap Petrol Pump owner in Varanasi, Abduction Attempt Caught on CCTV Four people on a Fortuner car attempted to abduct a petrol pump owner in Shivpur area of Varanasi.@varanasipolice pic.twitter.com/PHWYvLD6CV — The Jamia Times (@thejamiatimes) September 30, 2022

