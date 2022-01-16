Video shows large meteor lighting up sky at night

A large meteor was caught on camera by multiple people in Hungary, illuminating the night sky for a short period.

Multiple eye-witnesses spotted the fireball, a particularly bright meteor, streaking across the sky shortly after 6 pm. The light in the night sky was spotted all across Hungary and was caught on camera by multiple witnesses.

It was unclear whether the entire meteor burned up in the atmosphere or whether any pieces made an impact on the ground.

Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight.

Those that occur at night also stand little chance of being detected due to the relatively low numbers of persons out to notice them.

Recently, a fireball that lit up the early morning sky over Alberta, a province in Canada, was caught on camera as experts said that it was a particularly bright meteor.

The fireball was caught on security cameras and other videos at about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the sky over the Calgary area. Sightings were also reported in Edmonton and Saskatchewan.

The American Meteor Society (AMS), which posted a video of the fireball to YouTube, said the item was a bright meteor entering the earth’s atmosphere.

“We received more than 400 reports so far about a morning fireball event that occurred over Alberta, Canada,” said the AMS. It was unclear whether any pieces of the meteor made landfall or whether the entire object burned upon entry.

