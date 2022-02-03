Thursday, February 3, 2022
Video: Sindh wildlife dept rescues two leopard cats

KARACHI: The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued a pair of leopard cats from captivity in Karachi, officials of the department said on Thursday.

The captors posted an ad on Facebook to sell the wild cats. After being informed of the ad, officials of the department masquerading as buyers contacted and traced the captors.

They said the rescued leopard cats, a male and a female, might have been illegally brought to Karachi from northern areas of the country.

The officials said the animals will be handed over to the Islamabad wildlife department in a few days so they can be rehabilitated and later released into Margalla Hills National Park.

