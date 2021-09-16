Friday, September 17, 2021
type here...
HomeInternational
Web Desk

WATCH: Multiple skyscrapers demolished simultaneously in China

test

A stunning video got released on YouTube that showed 15 high-storey buildings being destroyed at the same time in Yunnan province’s capital Kunming in China.

A foreign news agency mentioned its construction was not completed for the past eight years.

The destruction process saw the use of 4.6 tons of explosives that were planted at 85,000 blasting points inside the skyscraper.

Over 2,000 support personnel were at the scene for setting eight emergency teams.

It was also reported that the obliteration was done according to a plan whereas all nearby shops were made to shut down.

The buildings were part of a housing project worth approximately US$154 million of property.

The steps taken irked Twitter users, who made their opinions clear in the comments.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.