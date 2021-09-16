WATCH: Multiple skyscrapers demolished simultaneously in China

A stunning video got released on YouTube that showed 15 high-storey buildings being destroyed at the same time in Yunnan province’s capital Kunming in China.

A foreign news agency mentioned its construction was not completed for the past eight years.

The destruction process saw the use of 4.6 tons of explosives that were planted at 85,000 blasting points inside the skyscraper.

Over 2,000 support personnel were at the scene for setting eight emergency teams.

It was also reported that the obliteration was done according to a plan whereas all nearby shops were made to shut down.

The buildings were part of a housing project worth approximately US$154 million of property.

The steps taken irked Twitter users, who made their opinions clear in the comments.

Central power with no accountability and rule of law causes such waste of resources. This is the sign of perfect corruption as well. — Lions gate (@sunyroad) September 15, 2021

The one in the middle detonated but did not fall more than 2 storeys straight down and remained upright. Ooops. — [email protected] (@CapitalismWorld) September 15, 2021

What a damn waste of money and resources. — Seerum Sentari (@SeerumSentari) September 16, 2021