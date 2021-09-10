Video: Snake slithers inside Indian man’s blanket during sleep

An Indian man had a narrow escape when a snake slithered inside his blanket as he was sleeping on the pavement at night.

In a viral video, we can see the man – reportedly named Jai – taking a nap when a cobra approached him.

The reptile then made its way inside the man’s blanket. However, he was unaware of what was happening.

He changes sides before waking up in fright and moved out of harm’s way, thus avoiding what may have been a fatal attack.

India continues to be in the news regarding snake incidents as social media sees more and more videos of the reptile attacks or capture.

Read More: The snake-catching tribe saving lives in India

Recently, an eye-catching video circulated on social media in which a snake heeded a woman’s request of leaving her house. She had promised milk and visits to the reptile provided if it did so.

A Karnataka man availed a water bottle for capturing a snake from a scooter in an unusual yet dangerous attempt.

The video of snake attacks and captures often go viral on social media with users lauding them for their bravery and abilities.

According to a report, 1.2 million people have died due to snake bites in India in the past 20 years.