Video: Stray dogs attack minor boy

A minor boy was injured in an attack by stray dogs in India, and the video of the attack is going viral on social media.

In the video two boys can be seen running to save themselves from a group of stray dogs. One of the boys fell down in the attempt to run and was attacked by the strategy dogs.

Meanwhile, a woman passing through there bravely pelted the stones on the stray dogs and forced them to leave the minor boy and flee.

5 dogs chased and bit a boy playing in Balajinagar colony of Sangareddy. A boy who survived was injured when a woman next door chased away stray dogs pic.twitter.com/aM5Bk1TdGc — urduleaks news (@UrduleaksN87793) July 29, 2023

This is not the first time that such brutal attacks by stray dogs have been witnessed. Earlier, a newborn was dragged away and killed by a dog in India.

This tragic incident was followed by the news of a five-year-old girl dying in India’s Chhattisgarh state after being attacked by stray dogs.

These incidents have created a sense of fear and panic among people, especially parents who fear for their children’s safety.