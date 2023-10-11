27.9 C
Video: Taxi driver dragged to death under own car during robbery bid

In a horrific incident, a 43-year-old taxi driver was killed after being dragged for nearly about 1.5 kilometres by a group of robbers who looted his car. 

The incident – which took place in Mahipalpur area of the Indian capital New Delhi – was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The deceased identified as Bijendra, a resident of Faridabad, was found dead near the service road of National Highway-8 in Delhi late on Tuesday.

The victim was driving his car when a group of robbers tried to steal his vehicle. In the video, it can be seen that the taxi driver is being dragged on the road.

The man could be seen trapped between the rear and front wheels on the right side of the vehicle. The victim was badly injured in the incident and later succumbed to injuries.

According to Indian media, the police have arrested two accused from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that one of the accused was previously involved in four cases in UP and two cases in Delhi, while the other one was involved in seven cases in UP and two cases in Delhi.

