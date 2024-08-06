Video: Thief inspects sneakers before stealing them from a building

In a bizarre event, a thief in India’s Bengaluru chose to steal sneakers instead of going for gold, cash, and other valuables from the building.
A video has gone viral on the internet in which a thief can be seen methodically stealing footwear from outside a house.
The clip, posted on an Instagram page, showcases the thief entering a corridor with a cloth in hand. As the video progresses, he can be seen approaching a shoe rack. The thief is then seen inspecting the footwear, before picking pairs of sneakers into his sack.
“Visuals of shoe theft took place in C-Block, AECS Layout, Brookfield, Bengaluru for the second time In 6 months,” the caption of the video read.
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared the video has garnered 7,000 likes. People are making fun of the thief and sharing their reactions in the comments.