Video: Thief inspects sneakers before stealing them from a building

In a bizarre event, a thief in India’s Bengaluru chose to steal sneakers instead of going for gold, cash, and other valuables from the building.

A video has gone viral on the internet in which a thief can be seen methodically stealing footwear from outside a house.

The clip, posted on an Instagram page, showcases the thief entering a corridor with a cloth in hand. As the video progresses, he can be seen approaching a shoe rack. The thief is then seen inspecting the footwear, before picking pairs of sneakers into his sack.

“Visuals of shoe theft took place in C-Block, AECS Layout, Brookfield, Bengaluru for the second time In 6 months,” the caption of the video read.

Since being shared the video has garnered 7,000 likes. People are making fun of the thief and sharing their reactions in the comments.