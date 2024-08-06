web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
- Advertisement -

Video: Thief inspects sneakers before stealing them from a building

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a bizarre event, a thief in India’s Bengaluru chose to steal sneakers instead of going for gold, cash, and other valuables from the building. 

A video has gone viral on the internet in which a thief can be seen methodically stealing footwear from outside a house.

The clip, posted on an Instagram page, showcases the thief entering a corridor with a cloth in hand. As the video progresses, he can be seen approaching a shoe rack. The thief is then seen inspecting the footwear, before picking pairs of sneakers into his sack.

“Visuals of shoe theft took place in C-Block, AECS Layout, Brookfield, Bengaluru for the second time In 6 months,” the caption of the video read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namma Bengaluru (@bengaluruupdates)

Since being shared the video has garnered 7,000 likes. People are making fun of the thief and sharing their reactions in the comments.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.