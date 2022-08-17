Video: Thieves open shop’s shutter using mere cloth

With the advancement of technology the thieves now a days have too become extra smart and found latest ways to steal stuff. One such video which is going viral on social media, shows a group of thieves who break open a store’s shutter using a mere cloth.

In the viral video, a group of thieves can be seen outside a shop in the middle of the night. They first try to open the shutter but to no avail.

One of them then procures a strong cloth and inserts it in a hole in the middle of the shutter. All of them pull the cloth hard, following which the strong shutter is left wide open. After this, the thieves flee with valuables kept in the shop.

This shocking video uploaded on Instagram page named giedde has gone viral and people were left both amazed and technique to see such a theft.

