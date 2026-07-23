Video: Three youths robbed outside home in Karachi

Three young men were robbed at gunpoint while sitting outside a house near Babar Market in the Landhi area; the CCTV video has come to light.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since surfaced, shows two armed men arriving on a motorcycle and entering a street. The suspects then approach the three men sitting outside a residence and hold them at gunpoint.

The street criminals are seen in the video taking the victims’ mobile phones before fleeing the scene within seconds.

Police said they have taken the CCTV footage into custody and launched an investigation.

Officials said efforts are under way to identify the motorcycle-riding suspects with the help of the footage, and a search operation has been initiated to arrest those involved.