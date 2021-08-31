Viral video: Tornado in China destroys homes, trees

Horrible scenes were witnessed when a tornado wreaked havoc in China, destroying homes and trees in Huludao city.

The video, uploaded on YouTube, starts with the tornado intensifying in Huludao city of the Liaoning province. It then touches the ground sending debris everywhere.

A person was injured in the incident while 50 homes were damaged. Several buildings got their windows broken while trees were uprooted as well.

In May, two tornadoes struck different parts of China which killed at least 10 people and injuring over 300, AFP reported.

Six people died and more than 200 were injured, authorities said, adding that around 30 homes had collapsed in Wuhan.

In Suzhou, four people were killed when winds of more than 200 kilometres.

Earlier, a strong windstorm claimed the lives of 11 people in a town close to Shanghai.