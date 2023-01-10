Video: Violent tornado swallows a car completely

While driving a vehicle on the road, we come across some very bizarre, eerie, or dangerous scenarios. One video captured one of the most intense and powerful tornadoes that sucks up a car.

In the viral video, captured from another vehicle, heavy rain could be seen. One car appears from the front left side and within a moment it just disappears. From the voiceover, it is presumed that the car was “swallowed” by the deadly tornado.

Holy 💩pic.twitter.com/rofyyL7HVI — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 8, 2023 According to Wikipedia, “Most tornadoes are found in the Great Plains of the central United States.” A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that is in contact with both the surface of the Earth and a cumulonimbus cloud.

