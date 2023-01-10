Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Video: Violent tornado swallows a car completely

While driving a vehicle on the road, we come across some very bizarre, eerie, or dangerous scenarios. One video captured one of the most intense and powerful tornadoes that sucks up a car.

In the viral video, captured from another vehicle, heavy rain could be seen. One car appears from the front left side and within a moment it just disappears. From the voiceover, it is presumed that the car was “swallowed” by the deadly tornado.

According to Wikipedia, “Most tornadoes are found in the Great Plains of the central United States.” A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that is in contact with both the surface of the Earth and a cumulonimbus cloud.

