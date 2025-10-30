Video viral: Mahima Chaudhry's video in bridal attire sparks remarriage rumors

The internet buzzed with chaos and confusion this week as a video of veteran Bollywood actors Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra went viral.

A social media video post made it to Google Trends. The video featured Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra in bride and groom attire, respectively. It led fans to speculate about a surprise second marriage of Mahima at the age of 52.

In the clip, Chaudhry glows as a bride next to Sanjay, amid cameras flashing and cheering crowds akin to a wedding baraat. As paparazzi swarm, she flashes a smile and quips in Hindi, “Yeh log baarati hain… mithai kha kar jaana!”(These are the wedding party folks… grab some sweets and go!). The scene’s authenticity sent her name soaring to the top of Google Trends, with queries flooding in like “Did Mahima really get married again?” and “Is this her second wedding?”

Fans showered congratulations, gossip pages exploded with speculation, and social media turned into a virtual wedding venue until the truth emerged. The footage in the video clip wasn’t from a real ceremony but for a promotional shoot for the upcoming film “Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi”(Durlabh Prasad’s Second Marriage), a comedy exploring a 50-year-old man’s unexpected nuptials.

Chaudhry and Mishra were in full character for the event, with the actress looking radiant in her lehenga and the actor playing the earnest groom. The movie’s motion poster, recently posted by Chaudhry, features a wedding invite for the fictional second marriage and teases, “Dulhan mil gayi hai! Tayyar ho jaaiye… baraat jaldi niklegi”(The bride is found! Get ready… the procession starts soon!).

The mix-up only amplified hype for the film, with fans now even more eager. “I almost fainted thinking Mahima secretly remarried!” one commented, while another joked, “Promotion ho toh aisa! Sabko bewakoof bana diya” (If it’s promotion, then like this! Fooled everyone!). Chaudhry, known for hits like Pardes and Dhadkan, has been mounting a strong comeback, and this viral stunt has fans praising her promotional flair. The film is slated for release soon, promising laughs and heart in its matrimonial tale.